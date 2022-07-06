JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Results Soon: Cut-off for Admission to Top NITs

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon be announcing the results for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session 1. The exams were conducted amid the chaos around Agnipath protests and floods in Assam from June 23 to June 29. The exam was held online in a computer-based test (CBT) format at over 500 centers across India as well as abroad.

Students have claimed that since there were too many disruptions as well as the pandemic still affecting lives, NTA should give another attempt to candidates at JEE Main. This year, NTA has returned to two attempts a year. Last year, students were given four attempts at the entrance test. Students also claim that there were many server issues during JEE Main 2022 session 1.

Experts, however, believe that despite the lowering of attempts, the cut-off for JEE Main can rise up to a 90 percentile score. “Students can expect to get a rank in the top 100 if their score is above 265 out of 300 marks, and in the top 5000 if their score is above 195 out of 300 marks. Students may expect to qualify for JEE Advanced 2022 if they are able to score above 90 percentile,” said Ramesh Batlish, an expert at FIITJEE Noida.

Although the result for JEE Main 2022 has not been declared yet, you can check last year’s opening and closing qualifying cut-off for the top 10 NITs. Based on last year’s result:

Institute Opening Rank Closing Rank NIT Tiruchirappalli 1 32583 NIT Jalandhar 2654 63668 MNIT Jaipur 24 38031 NIT Calicut 180 37019 NIT Jamshedpur 1380 46046 NIT Karnataka Surathkal 1196 28003 NIT Warangal 453 33380 Sardar Vallabhbhai NIT Surat 5508 43202 Visvesvaray NIT Nagpur 6262 40693

The entrance exam was conducted for admission to engineering colleges for the academic session 2022-23. Admissions into various National Institute of Technology (NITs) are done on the basis of JEE Mains score. The JEE Mains is also an eligibility test for JEE Advanced. Those who get rank in the top 2.5 lakh will be eligible to take JEE Advanced.

Once the result for JEE Mains 2022 is released, the NTA will announce the qualifying cutoff and subsequently, the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JOSAA) will announce the institute-wise admission cutoff for the NITs. There are currently a total of 31 NITs in India. Students seek admission to the institutes through the JEE Main counseling conducted by JOSAA.

