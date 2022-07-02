JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Application Correction Window Opens, How to Edit

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 application correction window for session 2 has opened. Candidates who applied for the exam can now change their particulars, if required, on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The window to edit the particulars will remain open till July 3, up to 11:50 PM, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has notified. The exam will be held from July 21 to 30.

“The candidates are allowed to make the corrections, latest by 03 July 2022 (up to 11:50 P.M.). Thereafter, no correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances. The additional fee (wherever applicable) shall be paid by the candidate concerned either through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI and PAYTM. Since, it is a one-time facility extended to the candidates to avoid any hardships to them, the candidates are informed to do the correction very carefully, as no further chance for correction will be given to the candidates,” the notice read.

JEE Main 2022 Session 2: Changes Allowed in Application Correction Window

— Mother and father’s name

— Category, sub-category

— City and medium of language

— Qualification

— Course or paper

Candidates must note that they are not allowed to make any changes in the mobile number, email address, permanent address, and correspondence address.

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Application Correction Window: How to Edit

Step 1: Go to the official website of JEE Main

Step 2: Click on the application edit window for session 2

Step 3: Enter your login details

Step 4: Check your form carefully

Step 5: Edit necessary particulars

Step 6: Pay fees

Step 7: Save the acknowledgement for further use

Furthermore, NTA has notified that following the “persistent demand from the student community” to reopen the online application process for JEE Main Session 2, it will be done after the declaration of the result of JEE (Main) session 1 held in June. A separate notification would be released thereafter.

