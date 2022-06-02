JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Application Form Out, Exams From July 21 to 30

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the application process for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2022 session 2. This year there will be only two sessions for the engineering entrance exam, down from four last year. The application process for session 1 has been closed and admit card is anticipated anytime soon. For JEE Main session 2, interested candidates can apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in from June 1 to June 30, up to 9 PM.

The exam will be held from July 21 to 30. candidates who have applied and successfully paid the Examination Fee for JEE (Main) 2022 session 1 and want to appear for JEE Main 2022 session 2, are required to log in with their previous application number and password as provided in session 1. They may only choose the Paper, Medium of the exam, and cities for session 2 and pay the exam fees.

For new candidates in Session 2, not registered including fee not paid for session 1 the procedure is as follows –

Step 1: Visit official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the JEE Main application form on the homepage. You will be redirected to a new page

Step 3: Register for the exams with the required credentials. Submit.

Step 4: Fill the application form. Make the online payment for the fees. Submit.

JEE Main 2022:Documents Needed

— Scanned passport photograph in either colour or black & white in JPG/JPEG format, between 10 kb to 200 kb

— Scanned copy of signature in JPG/JPEG format, between 4 kb to 30 kb

— Scanned copy of the category certificate in pdf between 50kb to 300kb, if applicable

— Scanned copy of the PwD certificate in pdf between 50 kb to 300 kb, if applicable

JEE Main 2022: Application Fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 600. For female candidates, SC, ST, PwD, and third gender candidates, from India, the fee is Rs 325. For foreign students, it is Rs 3000. While for female, third gender, SC, ST, PwD candidates from abroad, the fee is Rs 1500.

