JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Exams From July 24: Know Tips to Maximize Preparation in Last Few Days

The second session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main has been deferred. The engineering entrance exams which were to begin on July 21 will now be held from July 24 onwards. The JEE Main session 2 admit card will be released on July 21 at the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The postponement, according to the official, was made in order to maintain a sufficient buffer between the conclusion of the Central University Entrance Test (CUET) first phase and the start of JEE (Main). The first phase of CUET will take place from July 15 to July 20.

Tips for Cracking JEE Mains Exam

For those who could not do well in the June session need not worry as the July session is another chance for all students who wish to improve their scores. The following points must be kept in mind when taking up the July session of JEE Main 2022.

“One must NOT repeat the same mistakes committed in June Session of JEE Main. Learning from mistakes is important. Practice questions from previous year JEE Main papers and even from the June session of JEE 2022,” said FIITJEE expert Ramesh Batlish.

“Keep a check on your speed and accuracy as it is also important as to how you solve the paper for a high score. You must have done the test analysis of the JEE Main June attempt and ensure you are confident with each of those questions now. Take help from your subject teachers to clear your doubts and speak to them in case of any conceptual doubts or problems which you are unable to solve,” he added.

“For the chapters/Topics you find Easy it is important that you are always able to solve any given question from them. So, you must solve some questions even from these topics but avoid spending too much time on these as you are already good in these chapters,” said the expert.

“Avoid taking up new books or start any new chapters before the exam as this may spoil your confidence level,” he said adding, “maintain a positive attitude throughout your preparation and remain focused. Stay confident and keep calm while taking the exam also helps get the desired score”.

JEE Main Session 2 Postponement Demands Continue

After Session 1, many students had taken to Twitter claiming there were too many issues in the session 1 exam from tech glitches to floods to Agnipath protests which led to many candidates having to skip the national-level exam. These students want either postponement of session 2 or an extra attempt for those impacted during session 1.

The exam is also being held between the first-ever common entrance exams for universities CUET. This, claim students, confuse them as the preparation for both exams have different syllabus and exam pattern. Following this, the exams were postponed. As per the report, the senior official said, “A buffer between two exams is required for adequate preparation. CUET concludes on July 20, and it would have been difficult to begin another exam the following day. As a result, JEE (Main) will begin on July 24.”

The session 1 exam was administered by NTA from June 23 to June 29, and the results were made public in the early hours of July 12. As many as 14 contestants received a 100 percentile score. The only female topper among them was Sneha Pareek. The final ranks will be released after session 2. The ranks are calculated by considering best marks for students who take both exams.

