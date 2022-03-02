JEE Main 2022: Students Demand Exam Postponement, 4 Sessions

The JEE Main 2022 dates are out along with the application forms at jeemain.nta.nic.in. While JEE Main session 1 will be held from April 16 to 21, session 2 will be from May 24 to 29. This might leave less or no time between the board exams and the engineering entrance. Minutes after the dates were revealed, several aspirants took to social media platforms to demand postponement of the exams. The students have demanded the first session be conducted in May.

The students have also asked for four attempts. Last year the exam was held in four sessions but this year, it has been put back to the original pattern. Hence, the students pointed out that with offline board exams and practicals, two attempts may not be enough.

“JEE main should conduct in 3 or 4 attempts, if not possible then conduct 1 in May and 2nd in July. For this advance should postpone," wrote one Twitter user.

“We don’t want all 4 attempts just give us 2 fair jee mains attempts with at least 30-35 days gap !!" wrote another.

Sir please conduct JEE mains first attempt in May 🙏#dharmendrapradhansir#JEEMain2022— Jatin Nirmal (@JatinNirmal14) February 27, 2022

12th batch 2022 have 2 give Practicals, Pre-Board & Board Exams(Term 1 & Term 2). Therefore 4 attempts will ensure that all students from every board get atleast 2-3 fair chances.#FourAttemptsForJEEMains2022#JEEMain2022 #ModijiHelpBoardStudents2022@ActivistSukhpal pic.twitter.com/3IDS7qCfRW— Hirok Ghosh (@SubhraHirok) February 26, 2022

I, being a 2022 batch student has just two demands:1) Please cancel our Practical exam, as due to online education we weren’t taught even a single practical! 2) Please provide us 4 attempts for JEE mains!!#JEEMain2022 @EduMinOfIndia @DG_NTA @cbseindia29 — Tarun (@Tarun58856722) February 27, 2022

@DG_NTA @VineetJo we demand at least a considerable amount of gap between the two attempts of jee mains cuz we are having class 12 boards in between . As a result we will not be able to rectify our mistakes after 1st attempt.#PostponejeeAdvanved2022 #JEEMain2022 @dpradhanbjp— Souhardya Dutta (@breathingsoul89) March 1, 2022

#JEEMain2022 @DG_NTA please don’t do this to us , 2 attempts are fine but please conduct 1st attempt in may only , 1st attempt is very important to us jee aspirants , we cant waste it in between boards and practicals— Deepika Sharma (@Deepika93337942) March 1, 2022

The application process began today, March 1 will continue till March 31 up to 5 pm. Interested candidates can pay the fee till 11:30 pm on March 31. The application window will be re-opened for session 2.

In its official notice, the NTA explained the need for two attempts — “This will give two opportunities to the candidates to improve their scores in the examination if they are not able to give their best in one attempt. A candidate need not appear in both Sessions. However, if a candidate appears in more than one Session then his/her best of the JEE (Main) – 2022 NTA Scores will be considered for preparation of Merit List/ Ranking."

