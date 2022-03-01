JEE Main 2022 to Have 2 Attempts: NTA

The JEE Main 2022 will have two attempts only, confirmed the exam conducting body National Testing Agency (NTA). JEE Main 2022 will be conducted in two sessions for admissions in the next academic session, says the official website of NTA. The Agency has updated its official website today for the 2022 session.

“This will give two opportunities to the candidates to improve their scores in the examination if they are not able to give their best in one attempt. A candidate need not appear in both Sessions. However, if a candidate appears in more than one Session then his/her best of the JEE (Main) – 2022 NTA Scores will be considered for preparation of Merit List/ Ranking," the NTA says in the official notice.

Earlier it was being anticipated that the JEE Main 2022 too like JEE Main 2021 will have four attempts. In JEE Main 2022, candidates were given two extra attempts due to the pandemic, however, the extra attempts lead to a delayed academic year as the admissions started late. Further, the engineering entrance exam was also marred with cheating and malpractices. This year, with vaccination being rolled out for teenagers and the number of cases declining, NTA has decided to do away with the two extra attempts.

Advertisement

A section of students had, however, demanded that they too should be given four attempts at engineering entrance considering they too have been impacted by the pandemic, however, this year, there will only be two attempts at the entrance test.

As reported by News18.com earlier, experts believe that even if the number of attempts is reduced, the preparation strategy remains the same. On the contrary, having two attempts will give IIT aspirants more time to prepare for JEE Advanced, and prevent the delay in starting the new academic session.

Meanwhile, JEE Advanced 2022 dates have been announced. The IIT entrance will be held on June 3. This year, IIT Bombay will be responsible for conducting the exam. The registration process for the same will begin on June 8 which means the JEE Main results will be announced before the same. Thus, it is likely that two attempts for JEE will be in April and May and results can be expected by June. The exact dates of both attempts will be known next week as NTA is expected to begin registrations for JEE Main in the second week of March.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.