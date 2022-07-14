JEE Main 2022 Topper Navya to Retake Exam Despite Getting Full Marks in First Attempt, Says its Good Practice

A native of Hanumangarh, Rajasthan, Navya Hisaria scored full marks in the Joint Engineering Examination (JEE) Main 2022. He not only got 100 percentile score but also 300 out of 300 marks. A perfect score is not stopping Navya from retaking the exam. The topper intends to appear for the second session of JEE Main 2022 for the sake of practice.

Taking the high-pressure exam, said the topper will help him practice his time management skills. Even if he scores less in the second term, as per rules, the best of the two attempts’ scores will be counted in the final result. Thus Navya has nothing to lose.

“These JEE Main attempts teach me how to complete the paper within the given timeframe and manage the time well. One can be fully aware of how much preparation they are by attempting the exam, it is like a practice (JEE Advanced),” said the topper. He is now preparing for JEE Advanced.

Soon after completing his class 10 board exams, in 2020, he began preparations for JEE Main. The 17-year-old now aims to crack the IIT entrance–JEE Advanced 2022 to grab a seat at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay for its coveted computer science course.

A student of Allen Career Institute, Kota, Navya said he relied completely on class notes and homework given each day. “I did not refer to any extra books but I was regular at my coaching classes and completed homework based on each day’s class,” he said.

When asked how he managed his class 12 board preparation along with JEE Main, he said “since physics, chemistry, and mathematics for class 12 boards and JEE Main syllabus are based on the common syllabus, so whatever preparations I did for the engineering entrance was automatically covered for class 12 board exams as well,” he adds. For English, it was the online classes and notes provided by his school amid the pandemic which helped him with his preparation.

Navya said that he took the decision to become an engineer just two-three months before his class 10 exams. “By that time, I had made up my mind to study engineering and follow it,” he says.

While his father is a businessman, his mother is a social worker. He studied 10th and 12th at a CBSE-affiliated Apala School of Education in Hanumangarh. For his 10th, he received 97.40 per cent while his 12th results are awaited. CBSE results are likely to be declared by July end.

