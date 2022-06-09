JEE Main 2022: What Not to Do, Mistakes to Avoid While Attempting Engineering Entrance

The JEE Main is one of the most prestigious exams in India for entrance into the IITs, NITs, and other institutions. To help students avoid the most common pitfalls that are encountered during the JEE Main, we have compiled a list of common mistakes which many students should be mindful of while attempting the paper.

Wild guessing

The JEE Main requires a thorough understanding of the subject matter in all three subjects. Students must answer every question using the problem solving techniques they have learned over the years and avoid making any guesses. There is negative marking for a significant portion of the exam. These are the portions where students lose the most marks. Guesses not only lead to a poor overall score but also give the students a false sense of accomplishment. Therefore, not attempting a question is a better choice over making a guess.

Poor time management

A bad time management strategy almost always leads to a poor score in the JEE. After years of preparation and several test series exams, students tend to know their strengths and weaknesses in each of the subjects. Therefore, they must plan their time in such a way that their score is optimized. An important strategy that has worked for most students over the years is that they tend to attempt the most difficult problems in the end of each section (physics, chemistry, and mathematics).

Exam stress

The JEE Main’s difficulty level is almost always a cause of stress among the students. Even the brightest students tend to feel some degree of stress before the exam. It is recommended that students must keep their stress levels to the absolute minimum before the exam. To accomplish this, they would require a good night’s sleep before the exam and they should also perform breathing exercises regularly to keep their minds calm.

Not reading the instructions carefully

Sometimes the JEE question paper surprises the students by introducing a new marking scheme or question type. Students should not panic in this kind of a scenario as it negatively affects their score. To handle this kind of a situation, students must read through the exam instructions carefully and quickly come up with a strategy to attempt the paper.

Not giving equal importance to each subject

During their preparation phase, students tend to incline towards a particular subject or few interesting chapters belonging to a single subject. It is advisable to give equal importance to every chapter in all the three subjects. This not only helps students figure out the difficulty level of the paper but also helps in maintaining their confidence levels while attempting the paper on the exam day.

Not using the option elimination technique

To manage time properly during the exam, students should be aware of techniques that can be used to eliminate the incorrect options especially in the multiple choice questions (MCQs). They should not give too much attention to solving each question using the first principles as it may turn out to be time consuming.

Insufficient time for revision

To ensure that the paper is completed accurately on time, students should allocate a certain amount of time for the final revision of the paper. The duration of the revision time should be decided on the basis of the previous papers that the student may have attempted during the preparation phase. Revision of the paper during the last few minutes is always a great idea because it helps the prevention of easy questions staying unattempt.

Keeping a negative mindset before the exam

If a positive mindset does not guarantee success, a negative mindset almost always leads to failure, especially in an exam-like situation. The JEE is all about keeping faith in your abilities and accurate application of the basic scientific principles. Keeping a fear of failure before and during the exam will always lead to a poor score. Therefore, students must stop worrying about the outcome and focus on solving the problems in the exam with a positive mindset.

— Written by Ajay Sharma National Academic Director (Engineering) Aakash+BYJU’S

