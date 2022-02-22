JEE Main 2022: Will Having Less Than 4 Attempts Impact Your Performance?

The Joint Engineering Entrance Exam (JEE) Mains 2022 — the national-level engineering entrance exam is likely to have fewer attempts than last year. The relaxation of having four attempts was offered only for the previous year considering the pandemic situation. The latest information from the ministry suggests that this year, the National Testing Agency (NTA) might return to the usual practice of having two attempts this year.

The agency is, however, yet to release any official confirmation. Once the notification is out, only a few weeks will be left for students. A notification is likely to be released soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in within this month. Students preparing for the exam are demanding to have four attempts this year too citing that they have undergone similar challenges as the batch before them.

Students are concerned that if the number of attempts are reduced it might reduce their chance of clearing the exam or getting a good rank. Experts, however, believe that even if the number of attempts is reduced, the preparation strategy remains the same. On the contrary, having two attempts will give IIT aspirants more time to prepare for JEE Advanced, and prevent the delay in starting the new academic session.

“The mindset of having more attempts needs to be abolished and brought back to the original two attempts. As such there will be no change in the strategy as it will happen in the same syllabus and exam pattern," said Saurabh Kumar, Director Academics, Vidyamandir Classes.

Kumar, however, suggested that the dates of the attempts should be held wisely and should not clash with the board exams. “If timing of the exams are not planned well, it can create panic among the students. The dates for the exam must be after the boards are over," he adds. The CBSE term 2 exams are scheduled to begin on April 26.

Students should instead focus on completing the syllabus and synching their JEE Mains 2022 preparation with boards. Take regular mock tests along with test analysis. “Monitor and improve your timing and exam temperament, revise your handwritten notes. Use the time gap in strengthening your weaker areas. Students also need to keep improving their scores keeping track of their timing during mock tests," said Ramesh Batlish, head, FIITJEE Noida.

He said that the preparation will depend on student to student. For those who had skipped a year, not having four attempts does not affect much as they already know their weaknesses and should start focusing on their strengths. Those who have lost confidence and thinking of dropping for JEE 2022 already have 3-4 months to prepare. These kids should appear for the exam and understand their position at a national level. For those currently studying in class 12, “If you had done self-study earlier or enrolled in a correspondence course, now you may enroll in a crash course along with a reputed all India test series to check your national-level ranking," he added.

