JEE Main 2022: Will There be More Than 2 Attempts at Engineering Entrance This Year?

The national-level engineering entrance exam - JEE Main - had four attempts for 2021 batch. Usually, students get two chances in a year to appear for the engineering entrance, however, the number of attempts was doubled than usual due to the Covid-19 pandemic. For the upcoming exams - JEE Main 2022, will there continue to be four chances?

Experts are still discussing the feasibility of the same. The number of attempts will depend upon when the board exams will conclude for class 12 students, informed Vineet Joshi, director-general, NTA. This year, most of the boards considering CBSE and CISCE are holding two board exams.

Considering the unprecedented rise of new varients, the boards have also announced that in case the Covid-19 situation worsens it would not hold the second term exams. Last year too due to the pandemic, the entrance exams were also delayed. If the situation is not under control, the number of attempts could be lessened to start the next academic year timely.

JEE Main 2022: Internal Options Likely to Continue

Further, students were also given internal choice considering the boards had reduced the syllabus for classes 9 to 12 and the government allowed students’ entrance preparations to be in sync with the school-level board exams. This year, too the boards continue to reduce their syllabus. Thus, it is very likely that the internal choice option continues to remain for this year as well.

In JEE Main 2021, students were given 30 questions in each of the three sections - physics, chemistry, mathematics. Usually, there are 25 questions in each section. While students will have to attempt 25 questions, five extra questions were given as options.

JEE Main 2022: Relaxation in 12th Board Marks

Ever since the onset of the pandemic, the Ministry of Education has relaxed the board exam criterion from the college admissions. Both in 2020 and 2021 admissions, students could seek admissions only based on the entrance exam. Usually, for admissions marks obtained in class 12 as well as entrance exams are considered. For instance, for admission to IITs, one needs to have 75 per cent marks, at least along with JEE Advanced score to be selected.

In case of non-uniformity in boards regarding marks calculation formulas, this relaxation might continue to be followed.

While the dates, number of attempts, and relaxations in the syllabus are still under discussion for JEE Main. The Ministry of Education is also holding talks with the Ministry of Health over the number of attempts in the medical entrance exam - NEET. The discussions over holding medical entrance twice a year began when MoE was being led by former Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

