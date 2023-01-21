JEE Main 2023 Admit Cards Soon, How to Ensure it is Error Free

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will issue the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) 2023 session 1 admit cards soon. The engineering entrance exam is slated to begin on January 24. The NTA had revised the exam dates and postponed the first shift exam of Jan 28. The JEE Main 2023 session will now conclude on February 1, instead of January 31. The exam city slips too have been made available by the agency. Once out, the admit cards will be available at the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2023 will be held on January 24, 25, 29, 30, 31 and February 1 while on January 28, the second shift will be held only. “National Testing Agency is conducting the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2023 Session 1 at different Centres located in 290 cities throughout the country and 25 Cities outside India on 24, 25, 29, 30, 31 January and 1 February 2023 for B.E./B.Tech (Paper I, Shift 1st & Shift 2nd ) and 28 January (2nd Shift only) for B.Arch and B.Planning (Paper 2A & Paper 2B),” the official notice states.

JEE Main 2023 session 1 admit card: How to download

Step 1: Log on to JEE Main 2023’s official portal, once the admit card link is activated

Step 2: Click on the JEE Main 2023 admit card link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your application number and date of birth

Step 4: Submit your request

Step 5: Your JEE Main 2022 admit card will be displayed on your screen

Step 6: Save a copy of it and take a printout to carry on the day of the exam

JEE Main 2023 session 1 admit card: Important things to check

Candidates who had successfully registered for the exam must not forget to carry their admit cards, failing which, they will not be allowed to enter the exam hall. The admit cards will contain details such as the name of the applicant, application number, subjects they will be appearing for, etc. Students must remember to cross-check all the information on the hall tickets and in case of any discrepancy, report to the NTA immediately.

The admit cards will contain:

— Candidate’s name

— Parent’s name

— Date of birth

— Gender

— Category

— State they belong to

— JEE Main 2022 application number

— Exam subject names

— Exam dates

— Exam centre address

— Exam date and time

— Signature and photograph of the candidate

The JEE Main 2023 will be conducted in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. The first paper of JEE Main 2023 will be conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes such as BE, BTech in NITs, IIITs, and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs). While the second paper will be conducted for admission into BArch and BPlanning courses in the country.

