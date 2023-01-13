JEE Main 2023 Application Correction Window Opens, How to Edit

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the JEE Main 2023 session 1 application correction window. Those who applied for the engineering entrance exam can change their particulars in the registration form by January 14, by visiting the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

“The candidates are allowed to make the corrections, latest by 14 January 2023 (up to 11:50 P.M.). Thereafter, no correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances. The additional fee (wherever applicable) shall be paid by the candidate concerned either through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI," reads the official notice.

The JEE main 2023 entrance will be conducted in two phases. The first session will be held from January 24 to 31. The second session will be conducted between April 6 and April 12, however, the registration process will begin later. Candidates who have cleared class 12 board exam in 2021 and 2022 or will be appearing this year can apply for JEE Main 2023.

JEE Main 2023 Session 1: Changes Allowed in Application Correction Window

— Mother and father’s name

— Category, sub-category

— City and medium of language

— Qualification

— Course or paper

Candidates must note that they are not allowed to make any changes in the mobile number, email address, permanent address, and correspondence address.

JEE Main 2023 Session 1: Steps to Edit

Step. 1 Go to JEE Main official portal — jeemain-nta.nic.in

Step. 2 On the home page click on the application correction link

Step 3. Sign in with your application number, and password

Step 4. Make the changes in the application form carefully

Step 5. Pay fees

Step 6: Take a printout of the form for future reference

Also read| JEE Main 2023 Session 1 From Jan 24, Check Exam Tips From Past Years’ Toppers

The NTA has revised the eligibility criteria for admissions to institutes based on Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main rank for 2023. Now, students who are in the top 20 percentile in the class 12 examination of any board will also be eligible to seek admissions to Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs) such as IIITs and NITs based on their performance in JEE Main 2023.

Candidates who clear the JEE Main and are in the top 2.5 lakh rank, will be eligible to appear in JEE Advanced for admission into engineering courses offered by IITs. The registration process for JEE Advanced is slated to begin on April 30, with exams scheduled for June 4.

Read all the Latest Education News here