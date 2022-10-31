JEE Main 2023 Application Form to be Out in November, Exam Likely in January & April

The National Testing Agency will start the application process for the engineering entrance exam – JEE Main 2023 in November. According to reports, the JEE Main 2023 registration-cum-application forms will be available at jeemain.nta.nic.in by the third week of November. This year, like last year, the exams will be held in two sessions.

JEE Main 2023 session 1 will be held in January and session 2 in April. The best marks obtained by candidates in any of the two sessions will be considered to calculate ranks, as per the rules. Students can choose to take one session of both. The application forms for the second session will be out by March.

After having four attempts at JEE Main in 2021 and delayed exam dates in 2022, the pre-pandemic academic calendar is expected to resume this year. This will not only be applicable for JEE Main but also for NEET and CUET.

The number of applications for JEE Main has been nearly 9.5 lakh per session with many candidates repeating attempts to increase their scores a similar number of candidates are expected to apply this year too.

JEE Main 2022 scores are accepted by 31 NITs, 25 IIIT, and 28 GFTIs, and the second paper guides candidates to get BArch/ BPlan admissions. The top 2.5 lakh students who crack JEE Main are allowed to sit for Advanced — the IIT entrance test.

Further, the syllabus for the IIT entrance exam — JEE Advanced — has been revised too. The new syllabus by the Joint Admissions Body (JAB) will mean, more chapters in JEE Advanced and the syllabus would be aligned with the JEE Main, claims experts.

In 2022, total of 10,26,799 candidates registered for the JEE Main 2022 – including both June and July attempts. Of these, as many as 9,05,590 students appeared for the exam. A total of 24 candidates have secured a 100 percentile score and obtained rank 1 in the engineering entrance exam.

