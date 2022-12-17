JEE Main 2023 Aspirants Demand Session 1 be Deferred to April, Say Clashing With Board Exams

With the National Testing Agency (NTA) announcing the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) 2023 dates, aspirants now are trending JEEMain2023 on Twitter and demanding the January session 1 to be deferred.

For the academic session 2023-24, JEE Main 2023 will be conducted in two sessions — the first one in January and session 2 in April.

#JEEMain2023inApril #75GoBack @DG_NTA @PMOIndia @dpradhanbjpDear authorities please postpone jeemain January attempt to AprilClash with pre boards practicals and droppers get very less time for preperationSo please postpone jeemain in april#jeemainsinapril— Ashish Bhatt (@bhattashish181) December 17, 2022

Several students on Twitter have been demanding the JEE Main 2023 January exams be postponed as it clashes with CBSE board exam practical exams. While several others are saying that Bihar board Class 12 exams are starting on February 1, 2023 and therefore want NTA to be considerate towards them.

Read | JEE Main 2023 Registration Begins, Session 1 to Start From Jan 24

CBSE Board Exam date 2023 for practical exams is already announced and the practicals of Classes 10th and 12th would commence from January 1. Now engineering aspirants are demanding NTA to delay the session 1 exam or push the dates ahead. #PostponeJEEMain2023 is trending on Twitter for the same reason.

NTA has taken worst decision we students have our preboards and our board practicals just before jee mains this affects many of our preparation for jee.Pls consider the request of the students.#PostponeJEE2023 #JEEMain2023 #JEE2023 #NTA— Sid_kingmaker05 (@SKingmaker05) December 16, 2022

NTA has already started registration for the JEE Main 2023 January session exam. The registration link for JEE Main session 1 has been activated and will remain open till January 12, 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in, or nta.nic.in.

The session 1 exam will be held on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31. The admit cards will be released in the third week of January. While session 2 will be held from April 6 to 12. JEE Main 2023 has two papers — the first one is BE/BTech and second is BArch (paper 2A) and BPlanning (paper 2B). The exam will be held in the computer based test mode in two shifts — morning shift from 9 am to noon and afternoon shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Read all the Latest Education News here