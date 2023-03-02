The Bombay High Court will hear a revised plea challenging the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2023 eligibility criteria on April 6. The matter before the HC was scheduled on February 21 but the court did not take it up. The court’s decision on the eligibility criteria for JEE Main 2023 aspirants is expected on April 6.

“JEEMain2023 matter was mentioned before Hon’ble Chief Justice of Mumbai High court for 75% criteria court will hear it on 6th April,” tweeted advocate Anubha Srivastava Sahai.

As per the eligibility criteria laid down for JEE Main 2023, candidates must have at least secured 75 per cent marks in their class 12 board exams or else should be within the category-wise top 20 percentile of successful candidates of their respective boards.

The engineering exam aspirants are seeking a revision of the required class 12th percentage to 50 per cent from the existing 75 per cent. Further, these students are also demanding the top 20 percentile criteria be done away with.

Last year, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) came up with 30:70 criteria on the day of the declaration of results. According to this change in results, the result in the first term was given 30 per cent weightage and the second term results were given 70 per cent weightage Consequently, those who performed well in the first term but could not do well in 2nd term scored fewer marks and were even below 75 per cent. They could also not figure in the top 20 percentile of the board as well.

Several students argue that since their no uniformity in the marking schemes of various boards, the 75 per cent eligibility is unfair to the state board students. NTA has announced exam dates for the JEE Main session 2, scheduled to be held from April 6 to April 12. The registration process for the second session started on February 14 and will end on March 12.

