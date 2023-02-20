The Bombay High Court will be hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the eligibility criteria of 75 per cent and top 20 percentile for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2023 tomorrow, February 21.

According to the PIL, several JEE Main candidates have demanded that the 75 per cent and the top 20 percentile criteria should be removed this year or lowered to 50 per cent. Advocate Anubha Shrivastava Sahai shared information stating that the PIL on JEE Main will be heard on February 21.

“JEE matter on 75 per cent/ top 20 percentile criteria listed on 21st February before the Bench of Hon’ble Chief Justice of Mumbai High court Item no 31. No IA filed till now by anyone. No affidavit filed by Education Ministry” read a tweet posted by Advocate Sahai.

#JEE matter on 75% / top 20 percentile criteria listed on 21st February before the Bench of Hon’ble Chief Justice of Mumbai High courtItem no 31No IA filed till now by anyone No affidavit filed by @EduMinOfIndia#JEEMain2023 — Adv Anubha Shrivastava Sahai 🇮🇳 (@anubha1812) February 19, 2023

The JEE Main candidates are not happy with the revised guideline, claiming that the eligibility criteria of the ‘top 20 percentile’ have no uniformity and differ from board to board.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had earlier revised the JEE Main 2023 eligibility criteria. Candidates who qualify for admission through the Main exam should have secured 75 per cent marks or be in the top 20 percentile in the board exams.

Even in the 2023 Joint Entrance Exam brochure, the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) reintroduced the eligibility criteria of 75 per cent marks in Class 12 board exams for admission to the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), and Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs).

In January this year, the Bombay High Court refused to postpone the JEE Main 2023 first attempt that was scheduled to be conducted on January 24. The high court was hearing a plea seeking JEE Main 2023 postponement and the relaxation in 75 per cent eligibility criteria. The Bombay HC was hearing a petition filed by activist Anubha Srivastava Sahai.

