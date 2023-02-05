The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the results for session 1 of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2023 soon. The results will be made available to the candidates online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Ahead of the final result, an answer key will be released for candidates to ascertain their performance in the engineering entrance exam. The JEE Main 2023 Session 1 was conducted in India and abroad on January 24, 25, 28, 29, 30, 31, and February 1 in the computer-based test (CBT) mode.

JEE is one of the most prestigious engineering entrance exams not just in India but in the world as well. The entrance test is mandatory for admission into the Indian Institute of Technology and other reputed engineering colleges in the country.

Candidates who qualify JEE Main are eligible to apply for JEE Advanced for admission into various IITs and other reputed colleges.

National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Ranking 2022: Top 25 engineering colleges

Rank 1: Indian Institute of Technology Madras, Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Rank 2: Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, New Delhi.

Rank 3: Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, Mumbai, Maharashtra

Rank 4: Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh

Rank 5: Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, West Bengal

Rank 6: Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee, Uttarakhand

Rank 7: Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, Assam

Rank 8: National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu

Rank 9: Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad, Telangana

Rank 10: National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal, Karnataka

Rank 11: Jadavpur University, Kolkata, West Bengal

Rank 12: Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore, Tamil Nadu

Rank 13: Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University) Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

Rank 14: Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad, Jharkhand

Rank 15: National Institute of Technology Rourkela, Orissa

Rank 16: Indian Institute of Technology Indore, Madhya Pradesh

Rank 17: Anna University, Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Rank 18: Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai, Maharashtra

Rank 19: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu

Rank 20: Indian Institute of Technology, Mandi, Himachal Pradesh

Rank 21: National Institute of Technology Warangal, Telangana

Rank 22: Indian Institute of Technology Ropar, Rupnajar, Punjab

Rank 23: Indian Institute of Technology, Gandhinagar, Gujarat

Rank 24: R.M. Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Rank 25: Amity University, Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh

JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 2 will be conducted on April 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12. Students who are not satisfied with their performances in the JEE Main session 1 exam, can register for session 2. Registration for JEE Main 2023 session 2 will start on February 7 and will continue till March 7. Aspirants must note that for admission to IITs, they will have to clear JEE Advanced cut-off after qualifying for JEE Main.

