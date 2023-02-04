The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the window to raise objections against the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2023 provisional answer key today, February 4. Candidates who took the January session exam can raise objections and challenge the answer key through the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

After receiving the challenges, the NTA will check the objections and accordingly release the final answer key accordingly. Only after releasing the final answer key, will the NTA announce the results. The first session of JEE Main 2023 saw 95.8 per cent of students appearing for the exam. The second session will be conducted in April. Over 8.6 lakh candidates registered for paper 1, and more than 46,000 students registered for paper 2, NTA said.

Also read| JEE Main 2023: Get to Know the Cut off for IITs, NITs From Past Four Years

“Candidates, who are not satisfied with the Answer Key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of Rs 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee," the official notice reads.

JEE Main Exam Session 1 Answer Key 2023: How to raise objection

Step 1: Visit the official site of JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on JEE Main session 1 answer key 2023 link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the login details and click on submit.

Step 4: Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the answer key and download the page.

Step 6: To raise objection, select the question which you want to challenge

Step 7: Submit your query along with substantial documents

Step 8: Pay the fee

Step 9: Save and download the acknowledgment form for future use.

JEE Main Exam Session 1 Answer Key 2023: How to calculate percentile

In the JEE Main results, students will get a percentile score, which is comparative marking. The marks obtained are transformed into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees. The percentile score will be the normalized score for the examination (instead of the raw marks of the candidate) and will be used for the preparation of the merit lists. Percentile scores will be calculated up to 7 decimal places to avoid the bunching effect and reduce ties.

JEE Main 2023 session 1 was held in 13 languages — English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. Admission to undergraduate engineering programmes like BE and BTech in NITs, IIITs, and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs) will be determined by the results of the first JEE Main 2023 paper. While the second exam is for entrance to the nation’s BArch and BPlanning programmes.

Read all the Latest Education News here