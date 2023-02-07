The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to begin the registration process of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 session 2 today, February 7, by 9 pm. Aspirants can register for the engineering entrance exam at the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in, once the application process commences. The registrations will close on March 7.

The JEE Main 2023 second session will be conducted between April 6 and April 12. The exam is being conducted in two phases. The first session was held from January 24 to January 31 across various centres in the country. The results were released today, which saw 20 students scoring 100 percentile. As many as 8.6 lakh candidates had registered for session 1, out of which 8.22 lakh took the test making it the highest attendance for the engineering paper since NTA began conducting the engineering entrance.

JEE Mains 2023 Session 2: Steps to Apply

Step. 1 Log on to JEE Mains’ official portal, jeemain-nta.nic.in.

Step. 2 On the home page click on the link ‘JEE(Main) Application Session 2.’

Step 3. A new page will appear on your screen, sign in with the application number, and password.

Step 4. Fill out the application carefully and upload the required documents and certificate.

Step 5. Cross-check the form before making the payment.

Step 6. Pay the fees and submit the application.

Step 9. At last, take a printout and screenshot for future reference.

To be eligible to appear for JEE Main 2023, candidates must have cleared the 12th board exam. Further, students who are in the top 20 percentile in the class 12 board exams of any board will be eligible to seek admissions to Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs) such as IIITs and NITs based on their performance in JEE Main 2023.

Candidates who clear the JEE Main and are in the top 2.5 lakh rank, will be eligible to appear in JEE Advanced for admission into engineering courses offered by IITs. The registration process for JEE Advanced is slated to begin on April 30, with exams scheduled for June 4.

