Home » News » education-career » JEE Main 2023: NTA to Release Notification Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in
JEE Main 2023: NTA to Release Notification Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Last Updated: November 17, 2022, 09:55 IST

JEE Main 2023 notification soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in (Representation image)

JEE Main 2023: Once released, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Like last year, the exams will be held in two sessions next year as well

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 notification is expected to be released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) this month. Once released, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Like last year, the exams will be held in two sessions in 2023. The notification is likely to be out soon and the applications are expected to be begin by November-end.

JEE Main 2023 session 1 will be held in January and session 2 in April. The best marks obtained by candidates in any of the two sessions will be considered to calculate ranks, as per the rules. Students can choose to take one session of both. The application forms for the second session will be out by March. The exam will be held in the online computer-based test (CBT) mode.

Also read| JEE Main to NEET to CUET: NTA to Release Exam Calendar 2023 Soon, Know Tentative Dates

Candidates who have passed class 12 board examination or will be appearing  for the exam next year are eligible to appear for the JEE Main exam 2023. There is no age limit to apply for the exam. Candidates who have passed the class 12 or equivalent examination in 2021, 2022, or appearing in 2023 irrespective of their age can appear in examination. However, the candidates may be required to fulfill the age criteria of the institute(s) in which they are desirous of taking admission.

In 2022, NTA had introduced negative marking in section B of the JEE Main. Earlier, there was no negative marking in the exam pattern but in 2022, the new exam pattern was introduced. One mark was deducted for every wrong attempt. The exam is held for a duration of three hours. The test constitutes a total of 90 questions of which 75 will be compulsory. Candidates are awarded four marks for every right answer. The JEE Main 2022 was held in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu mediums.

