The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2023 provisional answer key of the January session. Candidates who took the exam can raise objections and challenge the answer key till tomorrow, Feb 4. The NTA will check the challenges and release the final answer key accordingly. Only after releasing the final answer key will the NTA announces the results.

Candidates who took the exam can check the answer key through the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Session 1 of JEE Main 2023 saw 95.8 per cent of students appearing for the exam. Session 2 will be conducted in April. According to the NTA officials, over 8.6 lakh candidates registered for paper 1, and more than 46,000 studenrs registered for paper 2.

JEE Main Exam Session 1 Answer Key 2023: How to check and raise objection

Step 1: Visit the official site of JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Step 2: Click on JEE Main session 1 answer key 2023 link available on the homepage. Step 3: Enter the login details and click on submit. Step 4: Your answer key will be displayed on the screen. Step 5: Check the answer key and download the page. Step 6: To raise objection, select the question which you want to challenge Step 7: Submit your query along with substantial documents Step 8: Pay the fee Step 9: Save and download the acknowledgment form for future use. On February 1, the BE, BTech (paper 1) exam was held in two shifts, from 9 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm. In addition to English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu, the JEE Main 2023 will be offered in these 13 other languages. Admission to undergraduate engineering programmes like BE and BTech in NITs, IIITs, and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutes will be determined by the results of the first JEE Main 2023 paper (CFTIs). While the second exam is for entrance to the nation’s BArch and BPlanning programmes.

