1-MIN READ

JEE Main 2023 Paper 2 Results Announced on jeemain.nta.nic.in

By: Education and Careers Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: February 28, 2023, 13:51 IST

New Delhi, India

Out of the 9 lakh candidates who registered for the JEE Main session 1, around 46,000 thousand applicants appeared for the B.Arch and B.Planning paper 2 (Representative image)

The JEE Main paper 2 results are now available on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in

The National Test Agency (NTA) has declared the results for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2023 Session 1 Paper 2 soon after the release of the final answer keys on February 28. The JEE Main paper 2 results are now available on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates, who took the exam, must log in with their application number and date of birth to access their JEE Mains 2023 results.

Out of the 9 lakh candidates who registered for the JEE Main session 1, around 46,000 thousand applicants appeared for the B.Arch and B.Planning paper 2.

JEE Mains Paper-2 exam is conducted for admission to programmes like B. Arch and B. Planning at different National Institute of Technology (NITs) and Government Funded Technical Institutions (GFTIs), Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIITs), and Centrally Funded Technical Institute (CFTIs).

JEE MAIN 2023 Session 1 Paper 2 results: How to Check

Step 1: Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in, the official website for JEE results.

Step 2: Click on the “JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 1: Paper 2 Result” result link under candidate activity on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the necessary credentials including application number, date of birth and security pin.

Step 4: A new window will pop up with the JEE Main Session 1 Paper 2 result 2023.

Step 5: Check your results and download a hard copy of the result for future reference.

There are two phases of the JEE Main 2023 examination. From January 24 to January 31, Session 1 took place at various locations around the nation. The JEE Main Session 1 Paper 2 examination for B.Arch and B.Planning programmes was administered on January 28. The JEE Main 2023 Session 2 will be conducted between April 6 and April 12.

A total of 13 languages, including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu, were included in the JEE Main 2023 exam.

For admission to engineering programmes offered by IITs, candidates who pass JEE Main and have a rank within the top 2.5 lakh would be eligible to participate in JEE Advanced. The JEE Advanced registration procedure will commence on April 30, with the exam scheduled for June 4.

About the Author
Education and Careers Desk
A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses and information on college and school admissions, board and competitive exams, care...Read More
first published:February 28, 2023, 13:51 IST
last updated:February 28, 2023, 13:51 IST
