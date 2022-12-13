JEE Main 2023 Registration Process Likely to Commence Soon, Check Details Here

The JEE Main 2023 application forms are soon going to be released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The registration for JEE Main for the year 2023 is expected to commence in December. The full schedule for the engineering entrance exam is likely to be out soon.

NTA was expected to release the datasheet as well as the registration datasheet last week. However, it later claimed the notification would not be released last week. Aspirants may check out the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.nic.in, once the exam’s date sheet is uploaded.

JEE Main 2022 scores are accepted by 31 NITs, 25 IIIT, and 28 GFTIs, and the second paper guides candidates to get BArch, BPlan admissions. The top 2.5 lakh students who crack JEE Main are allowed to sit for Advanced — the IIT entrance test.

NTA will be holding the JEE Main in 2023 twice. Separate application forms will be released for both sessions. The first session is likely to take place in January and the second one can take place in April. Only students who have passed class 12 in the year 2021, 2022 and 2023 are eligible to apply for JEE 2023. Candidates must keep checking the official website regularly to stay posted.

The steps involved in submitting a JEE Main application form are completing the registration, filling up the application, uploading the required documents, and paying the application fee. Application fees for JEE Main 2023 are Rs 650 for general, EWS, OBC (NCL) male applicants and Rs 325 for SC, ST, PwD, transgender and female candidates.

After having four attempts at JEE Main in 2021 and delayed exam dates in 2022, the pre-pandemic academic calendar is expected to resume for 2023. This will not only be applicable for JEE Main but also for NEET and CUET. In 2022, total of 10,26,799 candidates registered for the JEE Main 2022 – including both June and July attempts. Of these, as many as 9,05,590 students appeared for the exam. A total of 24 candidates have secured a 100 percentile score and obtained rank 1 in the engineering entrance exam.

