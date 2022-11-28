JEE Main 2023 Schedule Likely to be Out This Week

The dates for the Joint Entrance Examination Main 2023 (JEE Mains 2023) are expected to be announced by the National Testing Agency this week.

As per the media reports, the dates for the engineering entrance exam are liked to be notified by November 30. Like last year, the JEE Main 2023 are likely to be held in two sessions this year as well. The engineering entrance exam could be held in January and April 2023. The registration process for the January 2023 session is expected to commence in December first week.

The Joint Entrance Examination, Main comprises two papers. The first, Paper 1 is for admission to undergraduate engineering programs, including B.E and B.Tech. at educational institutes like NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), and Institutions or Universities funded or recognized by participating state governments. This exam is also an eligibility test for JEE Advanced, which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses across India.

The process of registration for JEE Main 2023 will include filling out the online application form, uploading the required documents, and application fee payment. The minimum eligibility criteria to apply for the exam is a 10+2 (Class 12) pass certificate with Physics and Mathematics as mandatory subjects.

Last year, the JEE Main was conducted in two sessions for the benefit of the candidates. This gave the candidates appearing in the exam two opportunities to improve their scores in the examination. The first attempt also worked as a way for the candidates to know what they can expect during the exam. The two sessions also reduced the chances of dropping a year which resulted in wasting a full academic year for the aspirants. While it is not necessary to appear in both sessions, if a candidate does appear in both sessions, then their best of the JEE Main NTA Scores will be considered for preparation of the Merit List.

