JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Admit Cards Out at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Steps to Download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) 2023 session 1 admit cards. Those who registered for the exam can download the hall tickets using their application number and date of birth at the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The exam is scheduled to begin on January 24 and conclude on February 1.

Candidates must not forget to carry their admit cards, failing which, they will not be allowed to enter the exam hall. The hall tickets will contain the exam venue and address details. Students must carefully cross-check all the details and in case of any error, report to the NTA authorities immediately.

JEE Main 2023 session 1 admit card: How to download

Step 1: Log on to JEE Main 2023’s official portal, once the admit card link is activated

Step 2: Click on the JEE Main 2023 admit card link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your application number and date of birth

Step 4: Submit your request

Step 5: Your JEE Main 2022 admit card will be displayed on your screen

Step 6: Save a copy of it and take a printout to carry on the day of the exam

After downloading the admit cards, candidates must remember to cross-check all the information on the hall tickets and in case of any discrepancy, report to the NTA immediately. The admit cards will contain the candidate’s name, parent’s name, date of birth, gender, category, state they belong to, JEE Main 2023 application number, exam subject names, exam dates, centre address, date and time as well as signature and photograph of the candidate.

The first paper of JEE Main 2023 will be conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes such as BE, BTech in NITs, IIITs, and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs). While paper two of JEE Main will b conducted for admission into BArch and BPlanning courses in the country. The JEE Main 2023 will be conducted in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

