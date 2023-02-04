CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#ReelAwards2023#EntertainmentNews#CricketLive#BiggBoss16#ViralNews
Home » News » education-career » JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Application Correction Window Reopens, How to Edit
1-MIN READ

JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Application Correction Window Reopens, How to Edit

By: Education and Careers Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: February 04, 2023, 11:51 IST

New Delhi, India

JEE Main 2023 applicaiton edit at jeemain.nta.nic.in (Representative image)

JEE Main 2023 applicaiton edit at jeemain.nta.nic.in (Representative image)

JEE Main 2023: As per the official notice, the NTA is giving an opportunity to candidates to make changes or edit their state code of eligibility and category in the online application form of session 1 of the exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the correction application window for JEE Main 2023 session 1. Candidates can make changes to their application form by visiting the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The application correction facility opened on February 3 and will remain active on the main site till February 5 (up to 5 pm). Students have three days to make changes to their application forms.

As per the official notice, the NTA is giving an opportunity to candidates to make changes or edit their state code of eligibility and category in the online application form of JEE (Main) – 2023 session 1. “The state code of eligibility means the code of the state from where the candidate is appearing in/ has passed Class 12 (or equivalent) qualifying examination by virtue of which the candidate becomes eligible to appear in JEE (Main) – 2023 and eligible to get admission in NITs, IIITs, and CFTIs,” reads the notice.

It is important to note that the state code of eligibility does not depend upon the native place or permanent address or the place of residence of the candidate.

Candidates must keep in mind that this is the final opportunity for them before the declaration of the result to avoid any hardship. Hence, candidates are advised to make the correction very carefully, as no further opportunity will be given to the candidates.

On January 31, NTA declared that it will reopen the JEE Main 2023 application correction window for session 1 while replying to a parent’s request on Twitter. The parent requested NTA to look into the issue of the wrong eligibility state in the JEE 2023 application form of her daughter.

According to reports, the parent informed that his daughter completed class 12 from Chandigarh and her residence is in Uttar Pradesh. However, her state of eligibility is shown as UP in the application form. The parent had further alleged that there was no column for filling the state of eligibility in the application form then.

Read all the Latest Education News here

About the Author
Education and Careers Desk
A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses and information on college and school admissions, board and competitive exams, care...Read More
Tags:
  1. college admissions
  2. Education News
  3. JEE Main
  4. JEE Main 2023
  5. NTA
first published:February 04, 2023, 11:48 IST
last updated:February 04, 2023, 11:51 IST
Read More