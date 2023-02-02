The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2023 January session, organised by the National Testing Agency (NTA), concluded yesterday. It is expected that NTA will soon release the provisional answer key for the candidates. Only after releasing the final answer key, NTA announces the results of the candidates who appeared in the exam. As of now, no official dates have been confirmed for the results but it is likely to be released before the commencement of the session 2 exam.

As per the latest trend of the NTA, after the conclusion of the exams, it releases the provisional answer key for the candidates who appeared in the examination. Candidates must note that these answer keys are provisional in nature and they can raise their objection in a limited time period allotted by the NTA through the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. After careful consideration of the objections raised by the candidates, NTA releases the final answer key.

JEE Main Exam Session 1 Answer Key 2023: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official site of JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Step 2: Click on JEE Main Exam Session 1 Answer Key 2023 link available on the home page. Step 3: Enter the login details and click on submit. Step 4: Your answer key will be displayed on the screen. Step 5: Check the answer key and download the page. Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. Read | Highest Enrolment in BA Courses, Maximum PhD Students in Engineering and Tech Stream: AISHE Report On February 1, the BE, BTech (paper 1) exam was held in two shifts, from 9 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm. In addition to English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu, the JEE Main 2023 will be offered in these 13 other languages. Admission to undergraduate engineering programmes like BE and BTech in NITs, IIITs, and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutes will be determined by the results of the first JEE Main 2023 paper (CFTIs). While the second exam is for entrance to the nation’s BArch and BPlanning programmes.

