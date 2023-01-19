JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Exam City Slip Out, When is Admit Card?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam city slip for the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) 2023 session 1, which is scheduled to begin from January 24. The exam will go on till February 1. The exam city slips are available at the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. NTA is also expected to issue the JEE Main admit cards soon.

“The Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 1. This is advance information for the allotment of the City where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card of JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 1 shall be issued later," reads the official notice.

The candidates can download the slip using their application number and date of birth. The exam city intimation slip includes the candidate’s name, city from where they have to appear for the exam, application number, etc. In case of any discrepancy, candidates must report to the NTA immediately.

“The candidates are required to check/download their Examination City Intimation slip of JEE (Main) - 2023 Session 1 (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) from the website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/ w.e.f. 18 January 2023 and go through the instructions contained therein," the notice added.

JEE Main 2023 exam city slip: How to download

Step. 1 Go to the official website of NTA JEE Main — jeemain-nta.nic.in

Step. 2 On the homepage, click on the exam city slip link

Step 3. Log in using your application number, and date of birth

Step 4. Your JEE Main 2023 city slip will appear on screen

Step 5. Take a print out and for future reference.

The first paper of JEE Main 2023 will be conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes such as BE, BTech in NITs, IIITs, and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs). While paper two of JEE Main will b conducted for admission into BArch and BPlanning courses in the country.

