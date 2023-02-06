CHANGE LANGUAGE
JEE Main 2023 Session 1: Final Provisional Answer Key Released, Result to be Out Soon
1-MIN READ

JEE Main 2023 Session 1: Final Provisional Answer Key Released, Result to be Out Soon

By: Education and Careers Desk

Edited By: Damini Solanki

News18.com

Last Updated: February 06, 2023, 10:07 IST

New Delhi, India

The exam was conducted on January 24, 25, 28, 29, 30, 31 and February 1 (Representative image)

JEE Main 2023, Session 1: Candidates can check the final provisional answer key at - jeemain.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency has finally released the much-awaited provisional answer key for Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2023 session 1. Those who appeared for the exam can check the answer key at— jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Now that the NTA has released the JEE Main final answer key 2023, the conducting body is expected to declare the JEE Main 2023 result for session 1 soon.

JEE Main 2023, Session 1: How to check answer key

Step 1: Visit the official website— jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for final provisional answer key on the homepage

Step 3: View and save the list

Read | JEE Main 2023: Check Top 25 NIRF Ranked Engineering Colleges in India

The JEE Main 2023 session one was held on January 24, 25, 28, 29, 30, 31 and February 1.

More than 9 lakh candidates had registered for JEE Main session 1. Out of which 8.6 lakh registered for paper 1 BE, BTech and 0.46 lakh for paper 2 BArch and BPlanning.

A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses and information on college and school admissions, board and competitive exams, care
