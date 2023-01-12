JEE Main 2023 Session 1 From Jan 24, Check Exam Tips From Past Years' Toppers

The JEE main 2023 entrance will be conducted in two phases. Session one will be held from January 24 to January 31 across various centres in the country. The second session of the mains examination will be conducted between April 6 and April 12, the registrations of which will begin later.

All the aspirants who are preparing for JEE Main 2023 are working hard and want to have a good score. To help with the same, we have a list of toppers from last year with some preparation tips.

Sneha Pareekh

Assam’s Sneha Pareekh obtained All India Rank 1 in JEE Main 2022. She not only obtained 100 percentile but also got 300 marks out of 300. While preparing, she claims to have started studying at 4 am every morning. Before starting her day, she used to revise everything that was taught a day before and then attend regular classes till 12:30. She also focused on self-study and used to stay at the coaching center to complete assignments and study deeper for new concepts. She claims not to have referred to any extra books and relied on NCERTs and notes provided by her teachers. She also used to take a lot of mock tests which included topic-wise and subject-wise papers as well as full-length exams. She, however, claims that maintaining a healthy balance is also important during exam preparation.

Dheeraj Kurukunda

A native of Telangana Dheeraj Kurukunda is one of the 24 students who have managed to secure a 100 percentile score in JEE Mains 2022. The topper claims he believes in self-study and he dedicatedly eight hours daily to it. Giving a few exam tips for the aspiring JEE Main candidates, Dheeraj asked students to try not to get panicked about the exams. He says that one should keep taking short breaks while giving time to self-study. He also asked students to work on their time-management skills.

Parth Bharadwaj

Parth Bharadwaj scored 300 out of 300 marks in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 and got the All India Rank of 3. Talking about his preparation strategy, he says for the second attempt of JEE Main, in which he scored full marks, it took him only three to four days to prepare. “I was studying previous year’s papers and had not studied the things that actually come in the Main exam. For eg, questions from some specific chapters from NCERT physics and chemistry are asked only in JEE Main and not in Advanced. Such chapters I learned by heart only like around two months before the exam," he said. For his exam-attempting strategy, he claims he had tested all the possible options and took the one that suited him the best.

Aniket Chattopadhyay

Aniket Chattopadhyay is one of the 24 candidates who have topped JEE Main 2022 with a 100 percentile score. Talking about his daily routine for his exams he said, “I would study for two hours straight and then take half an hour break and divide my time to devote equal hours to each subject. As the exams started approaching, I kept the exam duration in mind to divide the time, so I use to sit for straight three hours and then take a breather," he told News18. He said that music helped him a lot during preparation and he also gained a lot while studying with his peers.

Ojas Maheshwari

Ojas has attained the first rank in JEE Main 2022 in the PwD category with a 99.994 percentile score. To ensure he is at par with his peers, Ojas put in extra effort, he dedicated 12 to 13 hours a day to his preparations including time for self-study and revision. “I studied 12-13 hours a day on an average. I also ensured a straight 7 hours of sleep at night to ensure there is no exhaustion. Also, I regularly too tests to improve paper-solving skills," said the topper.

