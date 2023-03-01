The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to hold the exams for JEE Main 2023 session 2 on April 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12. This leaves aspirants with a little more than a month to prepare for the exam. While the JEE Main usually sees learners prepare for it for years, the last two months can be crucial for them to qualify for the next level of the exam, JEE Advanced.

This critical period requires them to focus on specific subjects and core areas and devote maximum time to revision and mock test practice. To maximise their chances of success, students need to adopt an effective and strategic study approach. Here are a few steps to ace the exam.

Learning the tricks

Over the years, there has been a significant amount of emphasis on solving complex and lengthy Math problems, tackling tricky physics questions, and mastering NCERT-based concepts in chemistry. However, to enhance performance and optimize time management, candidates must prioritize practicing more math problems, building a solid foundation of physics concepts, and reviewing NCERT materials thoroughly.

For candidates, it is advisable to avoid practicing and solving questions from multiple foreign-authored books. Instead, they must concentrate on studying from the class notes, referring to NCERT textbooks, and reviewing the last 10 years of the previous year’s questions.

To excel in the exam, it is also important for candidates to focus on problem-solving first rather than grappling with complicated theories. The exam focuses on short concepts and requires the ability to solve short, tricky questions within the given time limit.

Mastering a timetable

It is advisable for candidates to extend their daily study hours to at least 7-8 hours a day. This can help increase their productivity and effectiveness in their JEE Main preparation. It is recommended that candidates prioritise problem-solving sections and allocate at least 60 per cent of their study time towards it. This can help improve the understanding of the concepts and increase the ability to solve problems effectively.

Recommended Books

To effectively study and practice a wide range of concepts, it is important for candidates to have access to well-structured and approved textbooks. While NCERT textbooks are widely recognized as an excellent resource for JEE Main preparation, there are also a few other textbooks authored by different writers that are recommended for students.

PHYSICS:

(i) Understand Physics by D C Pandey

(ii) Concepts of Physics by H C Verma

(iii) NCERT Text Book

CHEMISTRY:

(i) Organic Chemistry by M S Chouhan

(ii) Physical Chemistry by N Awasthi

(iii) Inorganic Chemistry from NCERT Text Book

MATHEMATICS

(i) Cengage Maths by G Tewani

(ii) NCERT Text Book

Preparing for JEE Main can be an arduous process, and it’s important to prioritize one’s physical and mental well-being. Students must get enough sleep, engage in regular exercise, and maintain a healthy diet. Getting adequate sleep is crucial for effective preparation, and aiming for eight hours of sleep each night is a good goal. These practices can help them manage stress and maintain optimal health throughout the preparation.

— Written by Mohammad Kashif Alam, Unacademy Educator

