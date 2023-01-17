JEE Main 2023 to Begin From Jan 24, Know Changes in Exam Pattern

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2023 exam in the coming week. As of now the NTA has released the syllabus for the exam. Candidates can access the JEE Main syllabus on the m. official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in and download it. Here is the full exam pattern of the exam.

There are two papers in the JEE Main 2023: Paper 1 and Paper 2. For entrance to undergraduate engineering programmes, Paper 1 is administered (BE and BTech). Additionally, paper 2 is administered for enrollment in the nation’s BArch and BPlanning programmes. Two sessions of the exam will be administered in computer-based test (CBT) format. The BE and BTech paper of the JEE Main 2023 exam will have three sections, including Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

JEE Main 2023: Paper Pattern

The section A will be of multiple-choice questions (MCQs), while section B will have questions whose answers are to be filled in as a numerical value. Section A is compulsory and for every correct answer, four marks will be granted, however, for every incorrect answer, one mark will be deducted. In section B, candidates have to attempt any five questions out of the 10 given. There will be no negative marking for section B.

The number of applications for JEE Main has been nearly 9.5 lakh per session with many candidates repeating attempts to increase their scores. A similar number of candidates are expected to apply this year too. In 2022, total of 10,26,799 candidates registered for the JEE Main 2022 – including both June and July attempts. Out of the total, 9,05,590 students appeared for the exam. A total of 24 candidates had secured a 100 percentile score and obtained rank 1 in the engineering entrance exam. The top 2.5 lakh candidates will be eligible to sit for the IIT entrance exam — JEE Advanced.

JEE Main 2023: Marking scheme

Four (+4) marks will be given for each acceptable or correctly answered question on the JEE Main 2023 exam. Candidates will receive a minus one (-1) grade for wrong answers or multiple responses. Additionally, no points will be awarded for questions that were left unanswered or marked for review.

The JEE Main 2023 will be conducted in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu in compliance with the National Education Policy (NEP). The choice of the question paper’s language must be made when completing the online application; it cannot be altered afterwards. However, the English version will be regarded as the final for the accuracy of the questions on all of the question papers.

Meanwhile, students will soon be able to access the JEE Main exam city notification slips. JEE Main 2023 session 1 admit cards are anticipated to be released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) following the publication of the city allotment list. The January session of JEE Main hall tickets will be made available on the JEE Main 2023 official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

