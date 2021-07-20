JEE Main 3rd Session Easier Than First Two, Cut-off Might go Higher

The third session of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2021 after months of wait and the second wave of COVID-19, was held today, July 20. The exam is being considered as easy by students who appeared for the exam. Physics which is often marked as the toughest section in the exam was in fact the easiest in the paper held today.

Based on student’s feedback Ramesh Batlish, an expert at FIITJEE told news18.com that “maths and chemistry were of moderate level of difficulty while physics was easiest amongst the three subjects. Overall this paper was of moderate level as per students. Some students felt it was easier compared to March session."

Saurabh Kumar, Director Academics, Vidyamandir Classes, however, said physics was the toughest while chemistry was the easiest. He said some questions in physics from electromagnetism, rational mechanics were tricker.

Questions covered almost all chapters of Classes 11 and 12, however, more weightage was given to the class 12 syllabus. In chemistry, some of the students found questions from stoatiomatry to be of a bit higher level of difficulty than usual.

In mathematics, most questions were asked from calculus, co-ordinate geometry, algebra. More weightage was given to chapters of matrices and determinants, progressions, binomial, and calculus. Few numerical-based questions required lengthy calculations.

With easier questions, experts believe that students who had prepared throughout the pandemic will be able to easily improve their score which would lead to tougher competition. In the JEE Main February and March results declared earlier, students have already scored 300/300.

In February 9, students had obtained 100 percentile score while in March, as many as 13 students obtained 100 percentile. In the March attempt, Kavya Chopra from Delhi created history by becoming the first female student ever to score 300/300 in JEE Mains. She got 100 percentile in JEE Main March attempt and had secured 99.9 percentile in JEE Main February attempt earlier this year. Among boys, Mrdiul Agarwal from Rajasthan also has got 300 marks and 100 percentile.

The exam was earlier scheduled to be held in April, however, postponed due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. The number of exam centres has been increased this year to 828 from 660 earlier.

The exam dates were finalised following a meeting between the Education Ministry and the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the engineering entrance exam every year.

