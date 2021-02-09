JEE Main Admit Card 2021 to be Out Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Details Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2021 in the second week of February. The admit card will be released on its official website www.jeemain.nta.nic.in. As soon as the admit card is released the students appearing for the JEE Mains 2021 exams will be permitted to download it. The entrance examination will be held in four cycles this year, the first of which will be held between February 23 to February 26.

It will be followed by the second part which will take place between March 15 to March 18, then the third part which has been scheduled for April 27 to April 30. The last part of the exam will be held between May 24 to May 28.

Once the admit card for the February Mains 2021 exam is released, here is how you can download it:

Step 1: Go to any internet browser of choice and search for JEE’s official website www.jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: The homepage of the website will open, wherein you will see the link to download the JEE mains admit card. Click on it

Step 3: New window will open wherein you will be asked to enter your credentials to login

Step 4: JEE main admit card 2021 will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Download and take a print of the JEE main admit card 2021

All candidates who are appearing for the JEE main exam will need to ensure that they carry a copy of the admit card with them. If they fail to produce the admit card on the exam centre, they will not be permitted to sit for the exam. It must be noted that the admit card for the candidates whose applications are incomplete will not be issued. The aspirants who fail to meet the eligibility criteria will also not get the admit card.