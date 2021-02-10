JEE Main Admit Card 2021 to be Released Soon, Key Points, Exam Pattern and All You Need to Know

JEE Main 2021 exam admit cards will be released soon for the February session that is scheduled to be held across the country from February 23 to February 26. According to the media reports, over 21 lakh candidates have registered for the JEE Main examination for the year 2021. As many as 6.6 lakh candidates have opted to appear in the first session of the JEE Main exam. The hall ticket for February session will be released by NTA on the examination portal, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Key Points to remember for JEE Main February 2021 session:

• The JEE Main admit card 2021 will release the official site. Candidates must keep their application number and password (or date of birth) ready.

• The JEE Main exam centre, the date and time of the exam, and the reporting time is indicated in the admit card.

• All the candidates who are preparing for the Engineering entrance test must verify that the information on the admit card is correct. In case a candidate finds any discrepancy, one can call NTA at 0120-6895200.

• Instructions regarding the printing of the admit card will be given on the hall ticket. The admit card must be printed only on A4 sized paper.

• The admit card may contain more than one page. Candidates must make sure that all of the pages of the admit card are printed.

• Candidates should download and take a print of the self-declaration form.

• In addition to the admit card, candidates must also carry a passport-sized photograph, valid govt photo ID proof, PWD certificate (if applicable).

• No official information has been provided by the NTA regarding the date of issue of admit card. Candidates can visit the examination portal from time to time for information on the admit card.

• This year, JEE Main exam will be held in February, March, April and May. This exam will be held in four sessions. The February session examination will be held from February 23 to 26. After this, the examination of the second session will be held from March 15-18. The third session will be conducted on April 27-30 and the fourth session will be held from May 24-28.

• The JEE Main exam will be in 13 languages. This year, students will have to solve only 75 questions out of the total 90. Negative marking of 15 optional questions will not be done.