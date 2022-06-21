JEE Main Admit Card 2022 Session 1 Out: How to Download at jeemain.nta.nic.in

After making students wait for weeks, the National Testing Agency has finally released the JEE Main session 1 admit cards at its official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Over 8 lakh students who have registered for the JEE Main 2021 can download their admit cards or hall tickets from jeemain.nta.nic.in.

This year, the JEE Main admit card is out just two days ahead of the exams. Usually, the admit cards are released about 10-14 days in advance. This could have been one of the moves by NTA to prevent cheating during exams. This comes after last year, at least one exam centre was hijacked by people remotely who gave exams on behalf of students. This year, NTA has launched many security features.

JEE Main admit card comes at a time when several trains have been canceled due to Agnipath protest. A large section of students has asked NTA to postpone the exam claiming that transport and law and order facility in their area has been hampered due to the protest. The protests against the Agnipath scheme which suggests a new way of hiring soldiers in the Indian army, navy, and airforce is facing widespread opposition from youth across India.

JEE Main Admit Card 2022: How to download

Step 1: Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Admit card wil be available, download

JEE Main 2022 session 1 will be held at different centres located in 501 cities throughout the country and 22 cities in outside-India on June 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29. In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for JEE Main 2022 session 1 along with an undertaking, he/she can contact on 011 – 40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

