JEE Main Admit Card Delayed, Students Affected by Agnipath Protest Demand Exam Postponement

The Joint Entrance exam (JEE) Main 2022 was scheduled to begin on June 20, however, when the National Testing Agency (NTA) released the exam city intimation slip, it changed the dates to begin from June 23 and conclude by June 29. Now, the candidates are demanding further postponement of the exam claiming that the ongoing Agnipath protest over the new army recruitment route has affected travel routes as well as cause disruption in their areas.

NTA has neither responded to requests by students nor has it released the admit card yet. Usually, the JEE Main admit card is released about 10 days ahead of the exam. Now, with less than three days to go, the JEE admit cards are not out. Over 8 lakh students are eagerly awaiting clarity on the same.

A large section of candidates has taken to Twitter to express their demands –

We are unable to reach at the centres in time due to the riots taking place in some states

Sir please help us in raising our voice #postponejeemains2022 #JEEMain2022 — (TTS) (@AffanRaza485434) June 20, 2022

Postpone jee main as everyone wouldn’t be able to reach their exam centres and give exam comfortably. Jee is not an easy exam , students already have so much pressure of studying for jee exams as their is alot to study . #Postponejeemains2022 — Kritical_world12 (@Krit93058326) June 20, 2022

#Postponejeemains2022 Due to train cancellation we can’t arrive to our jeemains admit card location after admit card’s announcement because of agniveer protest…So, please sir postpone jee mains examination…@DG_NTA @PMOIndia @narendramodi @dpradhanbjp … — Elonmuskfufa (@elonmuskfufa) June 20, 2022

The engineering entrance exam is scheduled to be held in different centers located in 501 cities throughout the country and 22 cities in outside India. This is the first time since the pandemic that the exam is being held in foreign locations.

While candidates from all across India will be taking the exam, due to Agnipath protest, several trains have been cancelled and Railway property has been damaged by a group of youth claiming to be job aspirants. This, claim students will impact their journey.

