JEE Main Admit Card Released for Third Session: How to Download, Exam Guidelines

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the third session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main. A total of 7,09,519 students have registered for the third session. The exam was expected to be held in April, however, now it will be held from July 20 to 25. Students who have registered for the exam can download their admit card from the official websites, nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode at different centres located in 334 cities throughout the country and abroad on July 20, July 22, July 25, and July 27. The hall ticket or admit card will not be sent by post, thus, students need to download the same from the website.

JEE Main 2021: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Admit card released, download, and take a print out

As per rules, it is mandatory for students to carry their admit cards to the exam hall for verification and identification purposes. In case of any error in admit card, students need to reach out to officials at the earliest. In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card along with an undertaking, he/she can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in

Admit Cards have been withheld in case of Candidates who have filled in multiple application forms, said NTA in an official notice. Candidates are advised to carefully read the Subject-Specific Instructions and other instructions mentioned in the question paper and abide by the same.

