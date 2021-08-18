JEE Main Admit Card Session 4 Likely Today: Five Things to Know Before Downloading Hall Ticket

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the admit card or hall ticket for the engineering entrance exam - JEE Main today. The admit card for the last session of JEE Main will be available at jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in. Over 7 lakh students will be appearing for the JEE Main session 4.

The last session of JEE Main will be held on August 26, 27, 31, and September 1 and 2. Those who have registered to appear for the exam need to keep these points in mind -

JEE Main Session 4 for both BArch and BTech: The candidates who are interested to appear in Paper 2A for BArch and paper 2B for BPlanning will also appear for the exam along with BE and BTech aspirants. The exam will be held for the second time for architecture aspirants while this is the fourth attempt for engineering aspirants.

How to Download JEE Main Admit Card: Steps to download hall ticket are as follows -

Step 1: Go to the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Admit card will appear, download

What to Check in JEE Main Admit Card: Students need to make sure their admit card is error free. The name, number, spelling, personal details mentioned should be correct. The admit card should have details on COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, entry time etc.

JEE Main exam pattern: NTA has introduced choice in JEE Main this year. Students will have an option to attempt 75 questions out of 90, 25 questions each in the section of chemistry, physics and mathematics. Further, last year numerical long-form questions were introduced. For these questions, there will not be any negative marking

Issue with JEE Main Admit card? Here’s what to do: As per rules, it is mandatory for students to carry their admit cards to the exam hall for verification and identification purposes. In case of any error in admit card, students need to reach out to officials at the earliest. In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card along with an undertaking, he/she can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in

