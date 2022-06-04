JEE Main Admit Card to CUET Date: Latest Update on College Entrance Exams

The season of competitive examinations is back. As the class 12 boards have concluded in many parts of the country, the registrations for many competitive exams have begun or are expected to start anytime soon. For the students who are preparing for the national level entrance exams, we’ve curated a list of examinations and the latest updates on them which will help you to set your schedule.

JEE Main 2022

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main every year for the students who want to enroll themselves in various engineering colleges across India. The common entrance test score is one of the ways to get admission to IITs, IIITs, and NITS among other institutions for undergraduate programmes.

The examination is held in two phases, JEE Mains and JEE Advanced. The registration process for JEE Main second phase has started from June 1 and will end at June 30. Candidates can apply online through the official site of JEE Main on jeemain.nta.nic.in. The first session applications are over and the admit cards are likely to be released soon. The first session of JEE Main 2022 will be held from June 20 to 29 and the second one from July 21 to 30.

Manipal Entrance Test

MET or Manipal Entrance Test is a common undergraduate engineering examination that covers many branches of the university such as Manipal Institute of Technology, Manipal University Jaipur, and Sikkim Manipal Institute of Technology. The slot booking of MET phase 2 has begun at the manipal.edu. The last date for slot booking is June 4.

BITSAT

The computer-based online entrance test, BITSAT-2022 is conducted to admit students into various branches of Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS). Students can seek admission in any branch such as Pilani, Goa, and Hyderabad. The registration of BITSAT 2022 is ongoing and students can apply latest by 5 pm on June 10.

CUET

The common entrance test will be held for the first time for admissions to the Central Universities of India. The Central University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 will be opted as an admission test by several top universities including Delhi University, JNU, Jamia, etc. Students can opt for engineering courses through CUET. The registration process has been completed and students can expect the admit card by this month. The exam will be held in the first and second week of July.

VITEEE

The national-level test, Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination is conducted by VIT University, Vellore, for admission in undergraduate engineering courses. The students have to sit for a computer-based examination that includes subjects such as chemistry, physics, mathematics, biology, aptitude, and English. The examination will be conducted from June 30 to July 6.

NEET

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 application process closed on May 20. The exam is scheduled to be held on July 17. The exam pattern has been changes this year. Students will get 3 hours and 20 minutes to attempt the exam. This means, the duration of the exam has been extended while number of questions remain the same. Over 18.72 lakh candidates have registered for the medical entrance exam this year.

