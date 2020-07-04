JEE Main and NEET Exams 2020: NTA Reopens Correction Window for Exam Center Choice at jeemain.nic.in & ntaneet.nic.in

NEET and JEE Exams 2020 | After postponing the exam dates for Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) Main and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) several times, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the new exam schedule for this year’s exams. According to the official notice released by the NTA, the JEE (Main) April 2020 examination, which was earlier scheduled to take place between July 18 and 23, has now been rescheduled from September 1 to 6, 2020.

The JEE Main 2020 exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift will take place between 9am and 12 noon, while the second shift will take place between 3pm and 6pm. Also, the NEET UG 2020 examination, earlier scheduled to take place on July 26, will now be conducted on September 13. The timing of the examination will remain 3 hours, from 2pm to 5pm.

To ensure that the students are eligible to take the JEE (Main) and NTA NEET UG Entrance Exams at their nearest centers, the National testing Agency has also reopened the correction window for changes in the choice of exam center. As the notification reads, “The correction in the Candidate Particulars in the Online Application Form including Choice of Centre Cities will be made operational from July 4 to July 15.” To make the above-mentioned changes, students can log-in to the official website at ntaneet.nic.in and jeemain.nic.in.

It is important to note that the correction window for changing the particulars in the online NTA NEET and JEE (Main) application forms will be open till 5pm on July 15, while the fee can be submitted upto 11.50pm.

To read the official notification for JEE (Main) April 2020 Exam, click here. While, here is the direct link to read NTA NEET UG 2020 notification.