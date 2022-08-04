JEE Main Answer Key Out: How to Estimate Marks, Raise Objections?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the preliminary answer key for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2022. The answer key issued is for the second session and the results for the first session are already out. Over 6.29 lakh students had registered for the JEE Main session 2 and can check their answer key from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in.

Candidates can raise objections against the answer key till August 5, up till 5 PM. The objections raised will be studied and the final answer key will be released thereafter. This year, only two sessions will be held for the engineering entrance exams. The final result will be released along with the session 2 results. The JEE Main session 2 was held from 25 July to 30 July in the computer-based test (CBT) mode.

JEE Main Session 2: How to Raise Objections

Step 1: Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the preliminary answer key link

Step 3: Open the PDF, check the answer key

Step 4: Click on the question you want to raise an objection against

Step 5: Mark the correct documents

Step 6: Attach documents supporting claim

Step 7: Pay fee, submit

A fee of Rs 200 will be applicable per objection. The fee is non-refundable. No candidate will be informed if their objection is accepted or not, as per the rules by NTA.

JEE Main Session 2: How to Check Marks

To estimate marks ahead of results, students need to give four marks to every answer in the answer key that matches their answer. For every wrong answer, deduct one mark. The total score will be an estimated raw score. It may change if any answer in the answer key is dropped or changed in the final answer key.

Meanwhile, the JEE Advanced registration will begin on August 7. This means, the result for JEE Main can be expected by August 6. Those who secure ranks in the top 2.5 lakh will be eligible to apply for JEE Advanced – the entrance exam for the IITs.

