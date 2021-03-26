JEE Main April 2021 Registrations Begin: Here’s how to apply

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main application for April 2021 session on Thursday, March 25 at the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Aspirants who wish to appear for the third session of JEE Main 2021 can complete the registration on or before April 4. This year, JEE Main examination is being conducted in multiple sessions from February to May.

The result for February and March sessions have already been announced and those who want to improve their score can also apply for JEE Main April 2021 session. There is no limit on the number of attempts by students among the four sessions. Candidates will be ranked based on the highest score obtained by them based on these attempts.

Step 1. Open any internet browser and search for jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link which reads ‘JEE Main 2021: New Registration and Registration Form Correction’

Step 3. Click on new registration and register yourself to generate a user id and password

Step 4. Save the login credentials for subsequent login and proceed to complete the application form

Step 5. Upload a recent passport size photograph and signature in the specified format

Step 6. Choose the payment mode from the available options and pay Rs 650 as the application fee. The application fee for female candidates is Rs 325

Step 7. Download the confirmation page/application form

JEE Main April 2021 exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test mode from April 27 to 30 at multiple centres across the country. The JEE Main exam for BE/BTech comprises 30 objective-type - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) from mathematics, physics, and chemistry. Students have to answer any 25. Each question will contain four marks and for every wrong attempt, one mark will be deducted. For numerical-type questions, there is no negative marking.

Meanwhile, Paper 2 that is entrance gateway for admission to B.Planning and B.Arch courses will be next held in May session. It was previously also conducted in the February session. It is divided into three parts - Mathematics, Aptitude Test and Planning Questions/Drawing Questions. Both the sections will carry a maximum mark of 400 The first two parts remain the same in the JEE Main B.Arch and B.Plan 2021 exam.