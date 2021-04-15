JEE Main April Admit Card 2021: Five Things to Check in Hall Ticket

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the admit card or hall ticket for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 soon. This year, the engineering entrance exam is scheduled to be held four times a year. Till now, February and March attempts have already been conducted. The third attempt of April attempt is scheduled to be held on April 27, 28, 29, and 30. JEE Main admit cards are usually released 7-10 days ahead of the exam.

Once the admit card is released, students need to check thoroughly. In case of any error, students need to get in touch with the authorities and get it corrected as soon as possible. Here is a list of things to check in the JEE Main April admit card -

Candidates must check their personal details like name, date of birth, father’s name and category are correctly mentioned. Also, they must ensure that the spellings are correct. The JEE Main hall ticket is an important document that candidates will need till the time of admission.The admit card must have a clear image of the examinee as invigilators will cross-verify the image of the candidate available in the JEE Main admit card with the photo ID proof. Hence the unclear or partially pixelated photo in the admit card might create a problem for the student.Students must ensure that the details available on the hall ticket must tally with those that they had entered in the application form. This includes the language of the examination as well as the paper of the exam as JEE Main is conducted for two papers Paper- 1 is for BTech programmes and Paper 2 is for BArch.Aspirants must check the examination venue as well as reporting time and exam time. The exam venue is allotted to the students as per their choice of exam city. However, it is not necessary that they would be allotted their first choice. Hence they must keep a note of the exam centre and ensure to reach there at the reporting time.It is mandatory to follow all the instructions provided in the hall ticket or else students will not be allowed to take the JEE Main 2021 exam. Students will be allowed to carry a valid photo id proof, transparent water bottle, face mask, and personal sanitiser.

In case of any discrepancy or error in personal details or exam details, candidates are advised to immediately inform NTA at jeemain@nta.ac.in or Helpline number – 0120-6895200 (main), 7042399520, 7042399521, 7042399525, 7042399526.

