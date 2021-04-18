JEE Main April Session Postponed due to Covid-19, Revised Dates to be Announced Later

The JEE Main April session which was scheduled to be held on April 27, 28, 29, and 30 has been postponed due to the rising cases of COVID-19 across the country. The Education Minister while announcing the postponement said, “I would like to reiterate that the safety of our students and their academic career are Education Ministry’s and my prime concerns right now."

New dates will be announced soon. Students to get a 15-day window between announcement of dates and exam, the Education Ministry had said.

“Looking at the present situation of the COVID-19 pandemic and also taking into account the safety and well-being of the candidates and examination functionaries, it has been decided to postpone the JEE Main 2021 April session. The revised date for the JEE Main April session will be announced later on at least 15 days before the exam," the official notice read.

“In the meantime, candidates are advised to use this time to prepare themselves better for the examination. They can also take practice (full length/ chapter wise) test on NTA Abhyas App from the comfort of their homes," the NTA said in the official notice.

Students and academicians had been demanding for postponement of the JEE Main exam after the government had deferred the class 12 board exams and canceled the class 10 boards due to the COVID-19 situation.

This year, the JEE Main was to be held four times a year. The relaxation was offered to ease off the stress induced by the pandemics in students. Earlier, only two attempts are allowed in JEE Mains. Now, students can appear for all four, based on their choice, and marks of the best score obtained by them would be counted. Lakhs of students were expected to appear for the exam. JEE Main has been held for two sessions so far. In the February session, a total of 6,20,978 students had appeared while in session 2 or March as many as 5,56,248 had taken the entrance exam.

This year for the first time, JEE Main exam has an internal choice. In each section - chemistry, physics, and mathematics - students are asked 30 questions of which they have to answer 25. Earlier only 25 questions from each section were asked. This was introduced as a one-time measure as most of the boards including CBSE and other state boards had curtailed the syllabus by 30 per cent. The ministry while announcing the relaxation had said that this would ensure students who prepare as per the board exams also get through the exam.

JEE Main is an entrance exam for admission to engineering colleges across India for BE, BTech, BArch, and relevant courses. The engineering entrance exam is also a gateway to JEE Advanced - IIT entrance. Only those who get through the top 2.5 lakh of JEE Main are eligible to apply for JEE Advanced. A longer delay in JEE Main can lead to a delay in JEE Advanced as well.

