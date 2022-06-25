JEE Main Aspirants Alleged All Questions Were Not Displayed on Screens Due to Server Issue

Several centres of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 in Hyderabad witnessed server issues that left students and parents anxious on Friday. A few exam centres in Hyderabad faced technical glitches and students alleged that several questions were not displayed properly on the screens, reported Telangana Today.

One of the students said she got the question paper at 10:30 am for the exam which was scheduled for 9 am, however, even after the exam started, the student claimed, not all questions were displayed on the screen. She shared that out of the 90 questions, 26 were not displayed due to server issues. She added that the issue was brought to the notice of the invigilator who said it was due to a server problem. The student further shared that the issue could not be resolved even after refreshing the screen and all the students sitting in the lab were left in the lurch.

At a centre in Moosarambagh, parents claimed that despite reporting well before time for the 9 am shift students were stopped at the centre’s gate due to server issues. Due to this, the morning shift exam could not be started even at 10:30 am. According to one of the parents, students were allowed inside the exam centre only after parents started protesting. “After the protest, we were told that the server is down in one of the floors,” said a parent named Venkateshwaralu.

Another parent alleged that the registration process had glitches that caused the delay in the exam. “Before entering the exam hall, the hall ticket is scanned and the student’s details are captured for registration without which the exam will not commence. So, there was an issue regarding scanning and registration,” the parent said.

Another student said she was asked to bring two photos as she had only one. And, even when she managed to return on time, she was refused entry to the examination centre. Reportedly, the delay in the first shift of JEE Main 2022 caused students to wait for long hours for the second shift of the exam.

