JEE Main Aspirants Demand Relaxation of 75% Eligibility Score, Exam Postponement, File Plea in Bombay HC

The Bombay High Court has received a plea seeking the postponement of the Indian Institute of Technology Joint Entrance Examination (IIT JEE) Mains. The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced this month that the standardized computer-based entrance exam will be held in January 2023. However, the public interest litigation (PIL) filed by activist Anubha Srivastava Sahai on Monday has challenged a notification issued by the NTA on December 15. The notice states that the JEE Mains exam will take place between January 24 to 31, 2023.

According to Bar and Bench, Sahai’s petition states that the declaration of the schedule by the NTA came at very short notice. The activist mentioned that the exams are typically declared 3 to 4 months before the schedule, ensuring there is enough time for students to prepare.

The PIL also pointed out that the dates are clashing with several examinations such as 12th-grade boards, pre-boards, and viva-voce of CBSE and ICSE, and several other State board exams.

Read | A Temple Exclusively for JEE, NEET Wishes: In Country’s Coaching Hub, Students Flock to Scribble on ‘wall of Beliefs’

“Most of the State boards have scheduled their pre-board and board examinations in the month of January 2023. Therefore, students will find it difficult to appear in the Mains examination. Therefore the Mains examination planned in January 2023 is non-beneficial to them because they won’t appear for the exam," it said.

In light of these issues, the petitioner asked the court to defer the exam to April 2023 or any other convenient date that is decided after holding discussions with education boards.

Another issue that Sahai raised in the petition was the imposition of the 75 percent score in higher secondary (grade 12) examination as the minimum passing score for attending the examination. The plea highlighted that this eligibility criteria was not in place until last year. The PIL said that “the eligibility of 75 percent in Higher Secondary Class Board Examinations will hit lakhs of students who can score very high in the Mains examination but may not have 75 percent minimum marks in their board examinations." The court is yet to take any decision on the plea yet.

Read all the Latest Education News here