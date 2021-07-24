JEE Main Aspirants from Rain-Affected Areas to Get Another Chance at Engineering Entrance

JEE Main 2021: JEE Main 2021 aspirants hailing from areas affected by heavy rains to get another chance to appear for the engineering entrance exam. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted, “Students from Kolhapur, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Raigadh, Sindhudurg, Sangli, & Satara, who are unable to reach their test centres on 25 & 27 July 2021 for JEE (Main)-2021 Session 3 need not panic. They will be given another opportunity, and the dates will be announced soon by the NTA".

In light of the heavy rains and landslides in Maharashtra, to assist the Maharashtra student community, I have advised the NTA to grant another opportunity to all candidates who may not be able to reach the test centre for JEE (Main)-2021 Session 3, Pradhan added.

This year, the engineering entrance exam was held four times to allow chance to students to improve their score. Usually the exam is held twice a year. This year the number of attemps were doubled to allow more chances to students as their academic cycle was impacted by the COVID-19 due to shut-down of schools and coaching centres.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here