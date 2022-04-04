JEE Main Aspirants Protest for Gap Between Two Sessions, Entrance After Boards

A large section of engineering aspirants across India has started an online protest. These students are demanding that there should be at least a 90-days gap between two attempts of JEE Main as well as want the engineering entrance exam to be held after the board exams. Currently, the JEE Main session 1 is scheduled to be held between the boards. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has already rescheduled the exam once.

While the demand has been there for long, now students have taken social media platforms by storm and are trending #JEEStduentsWantJustice by tweeting their demands. Students claim that the timetable is not drafted by keeping students but in fact elections in mind. In many video messages, students can be seek to ask, “why students are punished due to elections?", “JEE is not a joke."

Till last year, the first attempt of JEE Main was held before boards while the second was held after boards. This not only segregated the exams but also allowed about a 2-3 months’ gap between two attempts of JEE Main. Having two attempts at JEE allows students to prepare better and improve their performance. Now with the clash between boards as well as a gap of only 19-days between two attempts of JEE, students claim that they will not have sufficient time for preparation.

Students are also tweeting using hashtags #JEEMainsAfterBoards and #ModijiHelpJEEMainsStudents.

Firstly Mains is happening between board exam and there is no sufficient gap between both attempt..What is wrong with @DG_NTA This is very unfair. Do something pleaseNTA कि मनमानी नही चलेगी@dpradhanbjp@PMOIndia #JEEStudentsWantJustice #JEEMainsAfterBoards #JEEMain2022— Ujjwal Maddheshiya (@UjjwalMaddhesh1) April 4, 2022

Recently, during the annual Pariksha Pe Charcha with PM Modi, a student asked the Prime Minister about too many exams and too many changes in board exams, and the admission process this year to which Modi replied, “The idea is not to study for a particular exam. If you are studying for an exam, you are looking for strategies to solve your current question or ace the said exam in question. But if you have learned all the topics in the syllabus, you would be skilled enough to answer questions in any exam pattern or format. You will be a master of your subjects. This will help you solve all sorts of exams – be it boards or competitive tests." He also asked students to look for alternatives.

Meanwhile, a plea was filed in Supreme Court (SC) wherein students had contested the decision of holding JEE Main 2022 only twice while JEE Main 2021 was held four times a year. Hearing a plea submitted by an aspirant, the court refused to interfere in the matter and said that the candidates could raise their grievance by submitting representation to the concerned authorities.

According to the current schedule, the first session of JEE Main 2022 is slated to be conducted on April 21, 24, 25, 29, and May 1 whereas session 2 will be held between May 24 and 29.

