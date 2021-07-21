JEE Main Coming to End, Here's How to Start IIT Entrance JEE Advanced 2021 Preparation

JEE Advanced – the entrance to IITs — is considered to be one of the toughest entrance examinations in the world. This examination tests students for their knowledge in physics, chemistry, and mathematics. Students have to carefully analyse little details given in the exam which others fail to see. This can be made possible only by having an in-depth knowledge of the subject through proper planning and hard work subjected to the constraints of time.

Over a period of time, students must subject themselves to planned hard work as it can fetch the student a good rank at JEE Advanced and that too in the very first attempt. Following suggestions should be kept in mind while preparing for JEE Advanced examination:

— Always stay with fundamentals, never try to do advanced problems without having clarity in your concepts.

— Practice more and more (with time-bound conditions) is the only mantra to success. If you practice problems without keeping a check on time, then you may solve a problem at home, that is, your comfort zone (where you are under minimum stress) but may not solve the same in the examination hall (where you are under maximum stress). Try to strike a balance between speed and accuracy.

— Always maintain a daily schedule with healthy breaks in between. A discipline towards practicing problems daily for Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics will definitely be of great help.

— Never try to leave topics while studying basic concepts. Remember that “a chain is as strong as its weakest link”, so the leftover topics may pose a threat in the exam.

— Mark the importance of a chapter in the exam and then prepare accordingly. Allocate proper time to each and every topic in the chapter. Don’t study beyond the syllabus.

— Revise regularly, because it is the only way to have a command on topics and problems. It may be dangerous to skip revision and focus on new topics before the exam.

— Nothing will be better than making short notes which can be of great help for last-minute revisions. Keep updating them as well.

— Practicing Previous Years Questions (PYQs) also called archives are always of great help to the students for analysing the level of preparation made by them if done at the grass-root level. Always do PYQs after completing a particular chapter and not before the examination, so that you get to know the amount of weightage and level of the questions asked in the exam for that particular chapter. Solve as many problems as possible, but never ignore practicing Previous Years Questions (PYQ).

— For making notes on your own, try to get help from NCERT books, your coaching material, or some good reference books. A good reference book should have a complete theory with illustrations supported by multi-concept problems, practice exercise sets based on JEE Advanced examination pattern along with Previous Years Questions (PYQs). The book must have an easy-to-understand language in all sections for your comfort.

— Finally, always mark those chapters which are important but you find them a bit difficult. Prepare them first followed by the remaining ones.

If possible, take some mock tests and analyse their result carefully for topics that are improving compared to the ones that are not improving. Focus more on those topics where you are losing scores in the mock test. Ignore them, if you feel they are of lesser importance.

Do not ignore to take good care of your mental and physical health. Never study when you feel sleepy. A good sleep, a balanced diet, and exercising regularly are must for a healthy life.

— Written by Rahul Sardana, Author Pearson JEE Advanced Physics Series

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here